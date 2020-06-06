Tropical Storm Cristobal to bring heavy rain to Central Florida this weekend

While the center of Cristobal is staying far away from Central Florida, tropical moisture associated with the storm will continue to push through the weekend. It won’t rain all weekend long, but the rain will come in waves as tropical moisture typically does.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday evening for most of Central Florida.

A flood watch remains in effect for most of Central Florida due to the potential for more heavy rain on top of saturated ground. Be on the lookout for ponding on roadways while driving. A widespread 2-4″ of rain will be possible through the weekend with isolated higher amounts possible.

Future radar pinpointing heavy rain through Saturday

After heavy rain pushes in Saturday morning, the rain and storms will become more scattered in nature through the afternoon. Another wave of heavy rain is expected later Saturday evening.

Beach forecast:

It’s not the best beach day with waves of heavy rain and clouds expected. Be on the lookout for higher-than-normal tides due to the full moon this weekend.

Tropical Update:

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the North Gulf Coast as Cristobal is expected to make landfall in Louisiana Sunday.

Tropical storm warnings extend from Louisiana to the Panhandle of Florida.

Other than Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico, the rest of the tropical Atlantic is quiet with no new development expected over the next 5 days.