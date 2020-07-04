Tropical Depression Five develops in the Atlantic, no threat to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A weak, disorganized cluster of storms developed into Tropical Depression Five Saturday morning as it moved away from Florida. T.D. Five is expected to become Tropical Storm Edouard later Saturday or Sunday morning as it passes by Bermuda.

If Tropical Depression Five does reach tropical storm status, it will be the earliest 5th named storm on record. While we are well ahead of schedule in the named storms department, all of the storms that have developed have been relatively weak and short-lived.

Expected to become Edouard as it moves away from Florida.

Tropical-storm-force wind gusts will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The system, whether it gets a name or not, will be short-lived as it moves over the cooler waters of the North Atlantic early next week.

Next week, a couple of more storms could slide off of the United States, similar to how Tropical Depression Five developed. These systems will increase rain chances to Florida prior to any development, but would not impact Florida as a tropical system.

