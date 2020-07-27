What you need to know about the tropical disturbance that could become Isaias

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tropical disturbance in the Atlantic is expected to strengthen in the coming days and could become the next named storm of the record-setting 2020 hurricane season.

A broad area of low pressure, located Monday morning about midway between the coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles, has an 80% chance of tropical development over the next two days, according to the National Hurricane Center. The next named storm will be called Isaias.

This system is moving west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph.

Currently, many computer models project the system moving east of Florida and near the Bahamas by the end of the week.

“We will certainly be keeping tabs on this system,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Hanna, the first hurricane of the season, drenched parts of Texas over the weekend and was the earliest eighth storm on record. The eighth named storm typically doesn’t form until Sept. 24.

Orlando-area forecast

Rain chances are on the rise in Central Florida.

Expect a 60% coverage Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid-90s.

Rain chances sit at 50% Wednesday before dipping to 30% Thursday through Sunday.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 2.67 inches.

The normal high on this date is 92. The record high is 100, set in 1914.