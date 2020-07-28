LIVE RADAR: Storms bring heavy rain, lightning to parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – While all eyes are on the tropics right now as forecasters monitor what could become our next named storm of the hurricane season, storms back home are bringing heavy rain, thunder and lightning to parts of Central Florida.

Rain chances ramp up to 70% Tuesday in Central Florida, with highs in the mid-90s. The average high on this date is 92. The record high is 101, set in 1936.

The chance of rain will be 60% Wednesday before dipping to 30% from Thursday through Saturday.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 2.71 inches, although there’s been a surplus of 3.35 inches since June 1.

Pinpointing the tropics

A tropical disturbance approaching the Windward Islands has a very good chance to become a named storm, and the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone shows Florida directly in its projected path.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the area of low pressure was about 510 miles east southeast of the Leeward Islands, moving west at 23 mph.

[MORE: Radar | Updates | Plan & Prepare]

“This system does not have a well-defined center of circulation -- yet,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Environmental conditions are expected to become somewhat more conducive to become a tropical storm later Tuesday.”

Here is the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. For more head to https://t.co/2DMpPv6ZyI pic.twitter.com/YjmQ9HxFJ9 — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) July 28, 2020

The next named storm will be called Isaias.

“Regardless of development, heavy rain and gusty winds are likely across the Leeward Islands on Wednesday and will spread westward to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Wednesday night and Thursday,” Bridges said.

Computer models show the system heading toward Florida and the Bahamas by the weekend.

Computer models.

Watch News 6 for more weather coverage.