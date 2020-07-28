Isaias? Some computer models show tropical disturbance tracking near Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tropical disturbance approaching the Windward Islands has a very good chance to become a named storm, and some computer models show it taking a projected path near Florida.

As of Tuesday morning, the area of the low pressure was about 750 miles east of the Windward Islands, moving west-northwest at 15-20 mph.

“This system does not have a well-defined center of circulation -- yet,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Environmental conditions are expected to become somewhat more conducive for development and the tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form during the next couple of days.”

The National Hurricane Center said the system has a 90% chance of tropical development over the next five days. The next named storm will be called Isaias.

[MORE: Radar | Updates | Plan & Prepare]

“Regardless of development, heavy rain and gusty winds are likely across the Leeward Islands on Wednesday and will spread westward to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Wednesday night and Thursday,” Bridges said.

Computer models show the system heading toward Florida and the Bahamas by the weekend.

“How far off Florida’s coast will it be? That’s the big question, so we’ll keep watching it closely,” Bridges said.

Orlando-area forecast

Rain chances ramp up to 70% Tuesday in Central Florida, with highs in the mid-90s. The average high on this date is 92. The record high is 101, set in 1936.

The chance of rain will be 60% Wednesday before dipping to 30% from Thursday through Saturday.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 2.71 inches, although there’s been a surplus of 3.35 inches since June 1.

Watch News 6 for more weather coverage.