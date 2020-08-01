LIVE TRACK: Forecast cone, computer models, updates as Hurricane Isaias approaches NW Bahamas

ORLANDO, Fla. – A hurricane warning is in effect for parts of Florida as Hurricane Isaias approaches the northwest part of the Bahamas.

Isaias is still a Category 1 hurricane.

The latest forecast cone for Isaias has shifted back west, putting more of Central Florida inside of it.

[MORE: Radar | Plan and prepare | Sandbag locations]

A hurricane warning is in effect from Boca Raton to the Flagler/Volusia County line.

As of 11 p.m. Friday, Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph with gusts of wind at 100 mph and was expected to remain a hurricane for the next few days, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami. It was centered about 135 miles south southeast of Nassau in the Bahamas and was moving northwest at 15 mph.

News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells said the forecast shows Isaias will come up along the coast side of Florida by Sunday morning

“If anything the forward progress slowed down enough that it recalibrated instead of having it sitting on top of the cape at 3 p.m., we got it sitting on top of the cape at 8 p.m. Sunday with winds of 75 miles per hour,” Sorrells said.

Computer models have changed a lot on Friday. (WKMG)

Computer models have changed a lot on Friday.

“They are steering back out to the east just a smidge,” Sorrells said.

Sorrells said winds of 50+ mph in Brevard County are possible around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Strong winds are expected to hit the outer edges of the cape between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday

After this, it will turn out to the open water and will head on up, according to Sorrells.

At the moment the hurricane will have a low impact on Marion County

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued inland in Central Florida and Hurricane warnings have been issued along the coast.