TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS: Here’s what to expect Sunday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After already causing problems for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic earlier this week then blowing through the Bahamas, Tropical Storm Isaias is continuing its slow trek toward Florida.

The system was a Category 1 hurricane for almost two days before it was downgraded back to a tropical storm Saturday afternoon. However, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center do predict it will regain strength as it continues approaching Florida’s east coast.

As it does, parts of Central Florida are bracing for potential storm impacts.

Here’s what you can expect in Central Florida on Sunday:

Hurricane warnings are in place for coastal Volusia and parts of Brevard County, which means hurricane conditions are expected to reach those areas Sunday morning and will spread northward through Sunday night, according to the NHC.

Coastal portions of Flagler, inland Volusia, Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties are under tropical storm warnings, which means those areas could also start to feel Isaias’ impacts on Sunday.

Rain

According to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos, residents along Central Florida’s coast can expect 3 to 6 inches of rainfall, with more possible in heavier hit areas. Beach erosion and flooding are also possible as the storm churns closer, Cokinos said.

Impacts will be much lower the further inland you go. It won’t be a washout Sunday into Monday, but gusty tropical downpours will be likely along the I-4 corridor, with 2 to 4 inches of rain possible.

Marion, Lake and Sumter counties can expect to see 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, Cokinos said.

Wind

Coastal counties can expect Isaias to bring wind gusts of up to 50 to 75 mph.

Through the I-4 corridor, tropical-storm-force wind gusts will be possible. While impacts on the I-75 corridor are expected to be low, wind gusts could reach speeds of up to 30 mph at times, Cokinos said.

County-by-county impacts

