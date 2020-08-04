Summertime storms return to Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – With Isaias moving further away from Florida, the Orlando area will return to its normal summertime setup, with heat index readings in the triple digits and rain chances at 60% Tuesday afternoon.

Expect a high temperature of 95 in Orlando, with a “feels like” reading up to 105. The average high on this date is 92. The record high is 98, set in 1935.

“Rain chances will be high over the next few days as we have plenty of moisture in place and we heat up the atmosphere with more sunshine, allowing storms to build into the afternoon hours,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Rain chances ramp up to 90% Wednesday and Thursday. The chance of rain stands at 80% Friday and 70% Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will be in the low 90s for most of the week.

Tracking the tropics

Hurricane Isaias has been downgraded down to a tropical storm after making landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to an official with the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane had touched down just after 11 p.m. Monday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (136 km/h). The storm now has maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (117 km/h).

Isaías will keep racing up the East Coast today, with typical temperatures, humidity levels and storm chances left behind for us. https://t.co/spyBfZuOsm — WSLS 10 (@wsls) August 4, 2020

Meanwhile, showers and thunderstorms have mostly dissipated near a trough of low pressure located several hundred miles south-southwest of Bermuda.

Although a weak area of low pressure is expected to form over the next day or so, abundant dry air surrounding the system is likely to significantly limit its development.

The system is forecast to move northwest at about 10 mph over the southwestern Atlantic on Tuesday.

The hurricane center is giving it a 30% chance of development over the next five days.