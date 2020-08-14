LIVE TRACK: Tropical Storm Josephine forecast cone, computer models, updates

ORLANDO, Fla. – Josephine is just barely holding on to its tropical storm status as it moves over the Atlantic Ocean as the earliest “J” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said early Friday that Josephine has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Tropical storms have maximum sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph.

Josephine was located about 680 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Josephine’s window to strengthen will close rapidly as it moves northwest. Wind shear and more dry air will greet the storm this weekend, possibly breaking up the storm. Whatever is left of the storm should turn away from the U.S.

Josephine was the earliest 10th Atlantic named storm on record, breaking the previous record of Jose, which formed Aug. 22, 2005. Only Hanna and Isaias have developed into hurricanes so far this year.

The next named storm will Kyle.