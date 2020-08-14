Dog days: Heat index of 105 and scattered storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ah, mid-August in Florida. Get ready for more swampy weather.

Storms will finally have a good chance to make it to the coast later Friday afternoon and evening. Inland areas have no doubt picked up the most rain over the last week or so, but with the west coast sea breeze becoming dominant, storms will move from west to east. Storms begin to develop along the 75 corridor around 1 p.m. and push east. A few stray storms will be possible elsewhere ahead of the main cluster of storms. Storms have a chance to linger late into evening Friday.

Storm coverage as a whole should be a little lower than the past few days. Good rain chances will last through the weekend, with coastal areas continuing to have a decent shot at picking up much-needed rain.

Highs Friday will top out in the low to-mid 90s. High temperatures stay in the 90s through the weekend.

Beach forecast

Higher storm chances at the beach through the weekend.

There will be a better chance for storms for a change along the coast, especially later in the day. Be on the lookout for lightning at the beach. Most of the morning and afternoon will be sunny.

The rip current threat is low, but always be cautious when in the water.

Tropical update

Tropical Storm Josephine remains in the Atlantic, but its window to strengthen will close rapidly as it moves northwest. Wind shear and more dry air will greet the storm this weekend, possibly breaking the storm up. Whatever is left of the storm should turn away from the U.S.

An area of low pressure could develop off of the coast of the Carolinas, but will move away from the U.S.

An area of low pressure moving off of the Carolina coast will have the chance to develop over the coming days. Regardless of development, it will move away from the U.S.

The next named storm will be Kyle.

The rest of the Atlantic is quiet, but could get busy over the next week or two.