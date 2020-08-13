LIVE TRACK: Forecast cone, computer models, updates for Tropical Depression 11

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tropical depression headed on a projected path north of Puerto Rico is still expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Josephine, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of early Thursday, T.D. 11 was 1,075 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands, moving west-northwest at 15 mph. The system has sustained winds of 35 mph. A tropical storm requires sustained winds of 39 mph.

Weather experts said the system is expected to become Josephine sometime Thursday.

Computer models show the system trekking north of Puerto Rico early Monday as a tropical storm before weakening.

Orlando-area forecast

Sea breeze storms will strike Central Florida, with “feels like” temperatures reaching 105 degrees.

Orlando will reach a high in the mid-90s Thursday. The average high on this date is 92. The record high is 99, set in 1943.

“Most of the rain chances come in after 2 p.m., with a 60% coverage,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Rain chances remain the same through Saturday before increasing to 70% Sunday.

Orlando has a rain deficit of just over 2 inches in 2020.