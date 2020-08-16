More storms: Storm chances arrive earlier across Central Florida Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will one again be elevated Sunday, but they will be more focused on the latter stages of the morning and early afternoon. Other than a stray, lingering shower/storm, most of the evening will be dry. These storms will again contain strong winds and very heavy rain.

Highs today jump back into the low-to-mid 90s, It will be a pinch “cooler” west of Orlando with the earlier storm start time.

Beach forecast:

Moderate risk for rip currents Sunday

There is a moderate risk for rip currents Sunday. Be ready to move off the beach earlier Sunday with scattered storms moving in from the west earlier than Saturday.

Tropical update:

Kyle is now post-tropical and Josephine continues to struggle. Continued weakening is forecast for Josephine. Two tropical waves have emerged and will need to be watched closely over the next couple of weeks. These two waves are the likely start of a very active period in the tropics.