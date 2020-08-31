Tropical wave off Florida brings increased rain chances to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center on Monday is keeping tabs on four areas of interest.

An area of low pressure off north Florida has a 70% chance of tropical development over the next five days, but it will move to the northeast, away from the United States

“This system has gradually gotten better organized during the past 24 hours, but is currently producing only limited showers and thunderstorms” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Additional development is expected and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle of the week.”

The disturbance is close enough to Central Florida to bring increased rain chances Monday. Expect a 60% coverage of rain, especially after 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, a broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea has changed very little since Sunday.

“Environmental conditions are expected to gradually become more conducive for development and a tropical system, possibly a depression, is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph,” Bridges said.

Interests in Jamaica, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala and the Yucatán Peninsula should monitor the progress of the disturbance.

The hurricane center said there’s an 80% chance of development within the next five days.

Now four tropical waves being highlighted by the NHC.

The next two named storms will be called Nana and Omar.

Another tropical wave is located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean, several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Islands.

“This system is producing a little shower activity and any development of this system should be slow to occur as it moves slowly west,” Bridges said.

It only has a 10% chance of development over the next five days.

“Behind that system, there is another tropical wave expected to emerge off the coast of Africa,” Bridges said. “It has a 30% chance of development within the next five days. It’s just too soon to know if these systems will track anywhere close to Florida.”

Orlando-area forecast

Orlando will reach a high near 90 Monday. The average high on this date is 91. The record high is 97, set in 1914.

Rain chances jump from 60% Monday to 70% Tuesday and Wednesday.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 3.45 inches.