Tropical Depression 15 forms off coast of southeast US

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Depression 15 has officially formed, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC first began issuing advisories for the system Monday afternoon. As of 5 p.m., the depression was located off the coast of the southeastern United States, about 190 miles south southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

According to the latest advisory, Tropical Depression 15 had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving northeast at 12 mph. The system is forecast to become a tropical storm on Tuesday, according to the NHC. Winds must be between 39-73 mph to reach tropical storm status.

Tropical Depression #Fifteen Advisory 1: New Tropical Depression Forms Offshore of North Carolina But Expected to Stay Away From Land. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2020

Forecasters said the system is expected to continue moving northeastward, hugging the coast for a bit but staying offshore as it moves away from land. As it does, it could create rough surf for residents in North Carolina, the Hurricane Center warned.

“Swells generated by the depression are affecting portions of the coast of North Carolina, especially along the Outer Banks,” the NHC said in its latest advisory. “These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea has changed very little since Sunday.

Interests in Jamaica, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala and the Yucatán Peninsula should monitor the progress of the disturbance, according to the NHC.

The Hurricane Center gave that system an 80% chance of development within the next five days.

The next two named storms will be called Nana and Omar.

A third area is also being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

“Behind that system, there is another tropical wave expected to emerge off the coast of Africa,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “It has a 30% chance of development within the next five days.”

Bridges said it’s too soon to know if that system will track anywhere close to Florida.