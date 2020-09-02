Hot (dog days): Record-breaking August across Central Florida

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Orlando, FLA. – We know August has the reputation of being the hottest month of the year in Central Florida.

And although we Floridians expect the heat, we were served up even hotter than usual temperatures -- again.

So how did August 2020 compare to a “typical” August?

August 2020 Ranking

Orlando: Warmest August on record (+2.1° above average)

Sanford: 3rd Warmest August on record (+1.7° above average)

Daytona Beach: 7th Warmest August on record (+1.3° above average)

Melbourne: 4th Warmest August on record (+1.7° above average)

August marks the eighth consecutive month this year in which temperatures remained well above average in Orlando.

Many communities in Central Florida could be seeing the hottest year on record.

2020 Temperature Rankings (as of August)

Orlando: Hottest year on record (+3.4° above average)

Sanford: Hottest year on record (+2.8° above average)

Daytona Beach: 4th hottest year on record (+3.0° above average)

Melbourne: Hottest year on record (+3.0° above average)

Of course, we will have to wait and see how temperatures trend the last four months of the year to see if that data holds.