Tropical Depression 19 to bring periods of heavy rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropical rain won’t wash away the weekend, but be prepared to take things in for a short time. While it won’t rain the entire weekend. quick-moving tropical downpours will push in from the Atlantic through Sunday. Some of that rain will be heavy at times. In isolated areas, several inches of rain could fall in a short period of time which could lead to minor flooding.

Highs will struggle to climb out of the 80s with extra clouds and rain around from Tropical Depression 19 moving onshore in South Florida. The periods of rain will continue through Sunday.

Beach Forecast:

There will be a high rip current risk at the beaches over the weekend

The rip current threat will be high over the weekend with Tropical Depression 19 around. Paulette way out in the Atlantic will also help to increase the surf, making it rough at times. Use caution if entering the water. Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered downpours and storms.

Tropical update:

Atlantic five day outlook

The tropics remain busy as peak season continues. Six areas are currently being monitored including two named storms. The next tropical depression is likely within the next couple of days as it organizes near Africa.