Hurricane Sally brings even more rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Sally will make landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday likely near the Alabama-Mississippi border while bringing more moisture to Central Florida.

Orlando will see a 60% chance of rain Tuesday, with a high in the low 90s.

Highs will be near 90 all week, with sea breeze storms expected each afternoon and a 60% coverage of rain.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 90. The record high is 99, set in 1920.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 0.29 inches.

Tracking the tropics

The tropics are still very active, but Florida will not be directly affected by any of the swirling systems in the coming days.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories for Hurricane Paulette, located several hundred miles north-northeast of Bermuda; Hurricane Sally, centered over the north-central Gulf of Mexico; Tropical Storm Teddy, located over the central tropical Atlantic; and Tropical Storm Vicky, located over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Meanwhile, a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is producing little shower or thunderstorm activity.

And an area of low pressure has formed from a low-latitude tropical wave located a few hundred miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. It has a 70% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next five days as it moves west at 10-15 mph.