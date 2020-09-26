Blazing hot weekend followed by a blast of fall next week

If you enjoyed the temperatures that got this past week started there’s more where that came from. Before another round of Florida Fall enters the region, the blazing heat remains for the weekend. Highs Saturday climb into the mid 90s with feels like temperatures surging into the lower 100s. Storm chances increase after about 2 p.m. and last through the early evening.

Extra clouds will keep temperatures closer to 90 degrees Sunday. A few scattered showers and storms develop after lunch Sunday, but the bulk of the rain and storms arrive late in the evening, especially along the I-75 corridor.

Temperatures hover around 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday before a strong cold front blasts through Wednesday afternoon. Morning temperatures Thursday and Friday will bottom out in the low 60s with a few areas, especially northwest of Orlando, falling into the 50s.

Morning lows next seven days

Highs from Wednesday through Saturday top out in the low-to mid 80s with much lower humidity.

Beach forecast:

The Atlantic is still choppy with a moderate risk for rip currents, but conditions continue to improve after the nasty beach weekend last weekend.

Tropical update:

No new development is expected in the Atlantic over the next five days.