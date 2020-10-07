Back to the 90s: Warmer weather, lower rain chances in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances take a dip Wednesday in Central Florida.

The coverage of rain will be 30%, with a high of 92 in Orlando. The average high for this time of year is 87. The record high is 98, set in 1919.

We have a stalled front just to the south of our area that will be a focal point for increased rain south of Brevard County, mainly near the Treasure Coast.

Rain chances increase to 40% on Friday and 60% on Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will hover near 90 degrees through the weekend.

Leesburg had a high temperature of 93 on Tuesday, topping the previous record of 92, set in 1971.

Pinpointing the tropics

Hurricane Delta is barreling toward Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula with winds near 120 mph for an expected landfall south of the Cancun resort before dawn Wednesday.

Quintana Roo state’s governor is warning residents and tourists that it is the strongest storm since Hurricane Wilma in 2005.

Delta increased in strength by 80 mph in just 24 hours, more than doubling from a 60 mph storm at 2 p.m. EDT Monday to 140 mph at 2 p.m. EDT Tuesday, becoming a Category 4 hurricane. Its top winds peaked around 145 mph before weakening a bit late Tuesday.

Delta is predicted to arrive with a life-threatening storm surge that could raise water levels as much as 13 feet and will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves and flash flooding inland.