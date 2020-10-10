Not a weekend washout for Central Florida, but higher rain chances return

ORLANDO, Fla. – The weekend won’t be a washout, but there is a pretty good chance of seeing rain Saturday and Sunday. There will be showers around, mainly along the coast early in the day Saturday, but the higher storm chances hold off until late in the afternoon. Inland areas will be on the drier side for the first half of Saturday.

Rain is possible along the coast early with higher rain chances inland later in the day.

As what’s left of Delta lifts north into the Mid Atlantic, more widespread rain arrives Sunday with the storm pulling in tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The late-summer feel will continue at least through the middle of next week.

A drying trend returns Tuesday.

Beach forecast:

There is a moderate risk for rip currents Saturday. Strong northward-flowing ocean currents will also be present.

Scattered showers and storms will be around on and off through the day. There is a moderate risk for rip currents. B e on the lookout for strong, northward flowing currents that could quickly displace from where you want to be. Be vigilant and swim near a lifeguard.

Tropical update:

Tropical development is low over the next five days.

Most of the Atlantic s quiet behind Delta. A weak tropical wave has a 20 percent chance to develop over the next five days. As the disturbance moves west, it will encounter wind shear making development difficult.