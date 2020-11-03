TRACK, SATELLITE: Computer models show Hurricane Eta tracking to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Eta began moving ashore in Nicaragua on Tuesday with devastating winds and rains that had already destroyed rooftops and caused rivers to overflow, and some current computer models show the powerful storm tracking toward Florida in the coming days.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Eta had sustained winds of 140 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, down from an overnight peak of 150 mph.

While the eyewall of the Category 4 hurricane had hit shore, its center was about 20 miles south-southeast of coastal Puerto Cabezas or Bilwi, and it was moving west near 3 mph.

[TRENDING: Trump, Biden fight for Florida | Free food on Election Day]

Several models show Eta ripping through Nicaragua, Honduras and Belize before taking a sharp turn east and heading north through Cuba and into South Florida.

It’s important to note that projected path can change in the coming days.

Forecasters said central and northern Nicaragua and much of Honduras could get 15 to 25 inches of rain, with 35 inches in isolated areas. Heavy rains also were likely in eastern Guatemala, southern Belize and Jamaica.

A storm surge of around 15 feet above normal tides was possible for the coast of Nicaragua, forecasters said.

Here is the 4 p.m. advisory and forecast track on #Eta from the National Hurricane Center. Head to https://t.co/El9j1kWdef for more. pic.twitter.com/10fw4pmKOt — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) November 3, 2020

Eta is the eighth Atlantic storm this season to hit the meteorologists' definition for rapid intensification -- a gain of 35 mph in wind speed in just 24 hours. It’s also the fifth to reach major hurricane status. Over the past couple of decades, meteorologists have been increasingly worried about storms that just blow up in strength.

Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms. It’s the first time the Greek letter Eta has been used as a storm name because after the 2005 season ended, meteorologists went back and determined a storm that should have been named wasn’t.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30. In 2005, Zeta formed toward the end of December.