Higher storm chances Sunday before drying out Thanksgiving week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Downpours will and even a stray rumble of thunder will be around Sunday morning. Where the downpours aren’t occurring, fog and mist will be possible. The best chance for heavier downpours in the morning will be along the coast, but higher rain and storm chances arrive for most of Central Florida arrive later Sunday afternoon.

Most of Central Florida will stay on the cloudier side with high temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The wind will back off considerably from where it has been over the past several days.

Thanksgiving forecast:

Temperatures look to warm back into the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. The weather looks to cooperate for eating Thanksgiving dinner outside.

Beach forecast:

The rip current threat remains elevated Sunday. Scattered showers and storms will be around with highs in the upper 70s.

Tropical Update:

Potential tropical development over the next five days.

Tropical development over the next five days remain low. A slight chance for development is possible near Bermuda as a disturbance lifts north out of the Turks and Caicos. There are no threats to the Florida or the U.S. at this time. Hurricane season runs through Nov 30.