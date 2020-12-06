Here we go again! Another round of cold air moves in Monday night

It will be a pleasant end to the weekend Sunday after a chilly start with highs climbing into the low-to-mid 70s. While most of Sunday will be dry, clouds will increase through the day. Rain chances increase by dinner time along the I-75 corridor. The highest coverage of rain occurs overnight.

Rain chances

Temperatures Monday start off mild, in the upper 50s and low 60s with cooler air trickling in late in the day. Highs top out in the upper 60s.

Monday morning lows

After a rainy start for most areas Monday, sunshine increases by the second half of the afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the northwest to a tune of 15-25 mph Monday afternoon. The breeze will subside later Tuesday.

Tuesday morning lows

Tuesday morning will be much colder again with a start in the 30s and 40s. It will be slightly colder Wednesday with patchy frost possible northwest of I-4.

The areas where where frost will be possible are highlighted in pink.

On a widespread scale, temperatures should be a few degrees warmer than last week’s cold blast.

Wednesday morning lows

Temperatures gradually rebound by the end of the week under mainly sunny skies. By Friday most of Central Florida returns to the 70s!