Beautiful day in Central Florida, but rain on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a beautiful Tuesday in the Orlando area after a front moved through Monday.

After the last few days in the 80s, we can expect a high of 76. The normal high temperature in Orlando on this date is 73. The record high is 86, set in 1919.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s Wednesday ahead of a new front that will bring a 50% coverage of rain by the afternoon.

Behind the front, expect a cooldown, with highs in the mid-60s Thursday and Friday.

Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

For the weekend, we will see high temperatures rebound into the low and mid-70s.

Rain chances return Sunday at 30%.