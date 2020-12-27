That’s more like it, Florida! Big warm up to end the year

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunday is the transition day to warmer times for the last week of 2020. After another cold start, temperatures warm back into the upper 60s. Along the coast, a few stray showers will be possible, but most will stay dry. Inland areas will experience much more sunshine Sunday.

Future radar

Temperatures warm back to the 70s Monday and through the middle of the week. Most of the week ahead remains on the drier side.

By New Year’s Eve Thursday, highs jump back to the low 80s. Rain chances return later in the day New Year’s Day. Slightly cooler air returns for the first few day beyond New Year’s Day.