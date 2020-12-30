Central Florida weather ending 2020 on high note

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are starting off Wednesday morning mild, with temperatures in the mid-50s inland to the mid-60s along the coast.

Highs will top off in the mid-70s for most of the Orlando area, under mostly sunny skies.

A strong ridge over Florida and the Bahamas will remain in place through the end of the workweek, and the forecast remains dry through the rest of the year, with only a small shower chance of showers along the immediate coastline.

The other hazards in the forecast remain along the immediate coast, with beaches seeing a moderate risk of rip currents through the end of the week.

Temperatures will remain well above normal through Friday, with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid-60s.

As we ring in the New Year, expect to stay mostly dry and mild at midnight. Temperatures will be barely in the 70s with a slim 10% chance of rain. So, if you plan on celebrating 2021 outside, the weather should be quite comfortable.

The strong high is forecast to finally break down this weekend as our next front arrives on Saturday. The front will eventually drop southeast across Central Florida, with its possible arrival between sunset Saturday and sunrise Sunday.

Rain chances increase along the front to 40-50% on Saturday and then down to 30% Sunday morning.

Drier and cooler weather will begin to settle in by Sunday afternoon and into the first half of next week.