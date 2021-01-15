Sick of dark evenings? Later sunsets are just around the corner

ORLANDFO, Fla. – Have you noticed? Slowly, but surely the sun is starting to set later and later. This trend will, of course, continue through the middle of summer when the sun sets at its latest point of the year, 8:27 p.m.

That may seem like a long time away for those itching to have more daylight in the evening, but big improvements are coming in the not-too-distant future. The sun is already setting nearly 25 minutes later than its earliest set of 5:28 p.m. in early December.

The sunset Friday takes place at 5:51 p.m. Fast forward a month from now and it is well beyond 6 p.m. Aided by the start of Daylight Saving Time March 14, two months from Friday the sun will set after 7:30 p.m.

Sunsets through the middle of March

Since the winter solstice Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year, we have only gained 12 minutes of daylight in totality as the sunrises are getting later. Daylight from start to finish will continue to increase until the summer solstice Jun 20, the longest day of the year. Hang in there!