Fire danger increases across Central Florida this week

A fire weather watch goes into effect for Seminole, Orange, Osceola and Brevard counties at 11 a.m. Thursday and remains in effect until 7 p.m.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Behind a cold front Wednesday night, cooler, drier air spills back into Central Florida. The drier air combined with dry conditions the region has experienced during the past several months will create an enhanced risk for wildfires to start Thursday.

Rain departure from normal since Dec. 1.

Most of Central Florida is running 3 to 5 inches below normal in the rainfall department dating back to Dec. 1, 2020.

The gusty winds that will accompany the cold front will create an environment for any fire that ignites to potentially spread rapidly.

Wind gust forecast Thursday

The greatest risk for wildfires to start and spread will be when the relative humidity is at its lowest between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday. The relative humidity naturally rises at night when the temperatures drops closer to the dewpoint. Rain chances remain low during the next seven days.