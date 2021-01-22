Arrest made after arson fire at Sanford library

SANFORD, Fla. – A man who admitted to starting a fire in the bathroom of a Sanford library was arrested on an arson charge Friday, according to the state fire marshal.

Authorities said the fire was started on Wednesday inside a bathroom at the Seminole County Public Library.

The library was temporarily closed and officials immediately suspected arson was involved.

During their investigation, investigators were led to Bobby Lee Brinson Jr. who was seen exiting the bathroom shortly before the fire was reported.

“During the conversation with the detective, Brinson admitted to setting the fire in the men’s bathroom at the library and was placed under arrest,” the state fire marshall told News 6.

Brinson is charged with first-degree arson and is currently being held on no bond.

The fire left minor damage in the library, authorities said.