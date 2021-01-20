73ºF

Arson suspected in bathroom fire at Sanford library, investigators say

State fire marshal investigating incident

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Seminole County, crime
SANFORD, Fla. – Arson is suspected in a bathroom fire at the North Branch Library in Sanford, according to Seminole County officials.

The library is temporarily closed due to the fire, county officials said in a tweet.

County officials said no one was injured in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

The fire caused minor damage to the bathroom, according to the tweet.

Reopening details for the library have not been released at this time.

