Crews battle fire at UCF-area home

Orange County Fire Rescue crews battle a fire at a home on Huntsman Lake near the University of Central Florida.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue crews battled a fire Wednesday that broke out at a multi-residential home near the University of Central Florida.

According to a tweet from Orange County Fire Rescue, flames broke out in the attic Wednesday afternoon at the home on Huntsman Lane.

Heavy flames could be seen coming through the roof, according to fire rescue crews.

In the initial call for help, the 911 caller told dispatchers a dryer was on fire, fire rescue officials said in the tweet.

Crews had knocked down the flames by 4:30 p.m. but were still working on hot spots, according to the tweet.

It’s unclear how many people were home at the time of the blaze but officials said no one was injured.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrando.com for updates.