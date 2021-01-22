Lake Nona community supports family after fire damages home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Community members spent their Thursday helping to salvage items inside a home in Lake Nona after a house fire.

Orange County Fire Rescue said that it responded to the home, located on the 9000 block of Marsh Pointe Drive at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Many McIntyre said she is a friend of the family and is taking part in the effort to help the family.

“I ran outside and all I saw were flames and smoke coming from this direction,” McIntyre said. “It was overwhelming. We knew immediately that this was a bad situation. You could hear the fire trucks on the way. One was already here and then within a matter of moments, the entire street was fire trucks.”

Fire officials have not released a cause of the fire, and the roof does appear to have collapsed.

Neighbors said that it is a close-knit community and will do everything they can to help the couple and their two sons get back on their feet. The community has set up this GoFundMe page.

“It’s difficult, but you know we are grateful for all the kids, they are happy, healthy and nobody was injured. This is stuff we can just replace and rebuild, so we are just really grateful,” McIntyre said.

Two vehicles in the driveway were also burned during the fire.