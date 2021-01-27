First full moon of 2021 to shine bright Thursday

A full moon as seen outside WKMG studios on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The sky should be mostly clear across Central Florida to catch a glimpse of the first full moon of the year Thursday.

January’s full moon is also known as the Wolf Moon because howling wolves were often heard at this time of the year. The moon has looked full for the past several nights, but will officially be full Thursday.

The moon will be at its fullest at 2:18 p.m. Thursday, but will still appear full after it rises shortly after 6 p.m.

Full Wolf Moon rises Thursday

The next full moon will occur Feb. 27. That is known as the snow moon.