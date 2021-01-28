Forecasting Change: Winter nights not as cold in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – According to analysis from Climate Central, the number of cold nights is changing across the country and Orlando is no exception.

The results across the U.S. vary. For example, Reno, Nevada now has 94 fewer cold nights below 32 degrees than it did back in 1970. Albuquerque, New Mexico has 47 fewer.

Here in Orlando? We now have 13 fewer cold nights with an overnight low below 40 than we used to have. See the chart below.

Nights below 40 degrees

Remember, climate change is sometimes subtle. Sometimes it might even be to your liking in the beginning, but it is becoming a new normal that we need to be aware of, make plans for and battle.

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. You really don’t want to get me started on this holiday. It has long been a sore spot for me to have my forecast compared to that of a quadruped.

For our discussion I don’t want to check Punxsutawney Phil and his accuracy, I want to point out that most of his recent forecasts have been for an early spring and with all the warming of the planet, the forecast of spring starting earlier is a safe bet.