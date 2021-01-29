You think this is cold for Florida? Wait until next week

Boy Scout Troop 113 in Tomball was on their survival training and got to witness this incredible sunset.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is starting off in the 30s and 40s on Friday.

Ocala reached the freezing point Friday morning and a frost advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. in Marion County.

The Orlando area will warm to a high in the mid-60s. The average high on this date in Orlando is 72. The record high is 85, set in 1917.

Expect highs in the mid-70s on Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday.

However, another front brings rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with lows projected to be in the 30s near metro Orlando.

Tuesday’s highs are not expected to get out of the 50s.