OK, we get it, it’s winter. Wind chill readings hit 20s in parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – There was yet another cold start across Central Florida as temperatures dropped into the 30s and 40s Wednesday.

Feels-like temperatures dipped into the upper 20s in parts of Flagler and Brevard counties, with Ocala reaching a wind chill of 32.

There’s a freeze warning in effect for Orange, Lake, Flagler, Marion, Sumter, Volusia and Brevard counties through Thursday. There is also a wind chill advisory for most of the region as the wind will continue to kick up through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Orlando will reach a high near 59 Wednesday. The average high on this date is 72. The record high 86, set in 1894.

Overnight lows will again dip into the 30s and 40s across the area.

Expect highs in the upper 60s Thursday and the mid-70s Friday and Saturday, with rain chances returning for the weekend.