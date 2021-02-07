Super Sunday: Pleasant weather returns Sunday afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. – Behind the loud and gusty storms of Sunday morning, skies will dry out for the rest of Sunday afternoon. Breaks in the clouds will help temperatures climb into the upper 70s.

Clouds build back in Monday with a wind direction off of the Atlantic Ocean. High temperatures Monday are back in the mid 80s.

Temperature trend

Beyond Monday, a big warming trend arrives. By Tuesday, temperatures jump into the low 80s. The 80s stick around through the middle of the week before cooler air arrives Valentine’s weekend.