Central Florida forecast calls for fog, warmth. Rain on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are dealing with dense fog across Central Florida for the third day in a row.

There is a dense fog advisory for northern counties until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Orlando will reach a high near 84, 11 degrees above the average high for this time of year. There’s a slight chance of rain.

Rain chances increase to 50% on Friday and 60% on Saturday and Sunday.

Orlando’s yearly rain deficit stands at 2.38.

The record high in Orlando on this date is 88, set in 1921.