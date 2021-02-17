Most of U.S. covered with snow after massive winter storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rounds of significant winter weather have forced most of the US into a deep freeze.

Following a historic snowstorm earlier in the week that brought heavy snow from Seattle to Texas and into the Great Lakes region, nearly 75 percent of the country has snow on the ground.

This is the most expansive snow coverage across the U.S. since the record began in 2003.

The snow made it all the way down to the Gulf Coast in Texas Monday.

THAT, ladies and gentlemen, is not a sight we see every day around here. Sunshine and snow on the beach in Galveston! pic.twitter.com/Lj3eWUf2y0 — Justin Stapleton (@KPRC2Justin) February 15, 2021

More snow and ice will be likely across the Deep South and Mid Atlantic through the upcoming weekend.

Forecast snow

Beyond the weekend, a warming trend is expected across the eastern third of the country.

Temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

Were you hit by a snowstorm? How many inches of snow fell in your area?