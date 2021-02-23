80s to take flight with no rain in sight

The sunset above the Indian River in Merritt Island. (Image credit: John Speck)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new front has moved through Central Florida, bringing cooler afternoon high temperatures, but the “cooldown” won’t last very long.

Orlando will reach a high in the mid-70s on Tuesday under sunny skies. The average high in Orlando on this date is 75.

The overnight low will be near 50.

We will see upper 70s on Wednesday, with no chance of rain through the weekend.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s on Thursday.

Highs will top of in the mid 80s from Friday through Sunday.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 1.32 inches.