Beach warning flags: What does each color mean?

Orlando, FLA. – The sun is shining, the weather is warming up which means many people will be heading to our local area beaches to enjoy time outside.

We all know you need to pack water for hydration, and several forms of sun protection when heading to the beach but knowing the potential threat beneath the surface is also key to having a safe beach day.

When you first arrive at the beach, take a moment to check on which colored flag is waving. These hazard flags can usually be found around the beach entrance or lifeguard stations. They come in an array of colors, each having a specific message.

Beach Warning Flag Legend: