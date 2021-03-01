Dry, hot weather continues; here’s when rain could return

SnapJax user FireDude04 shared this photo of seagulls taking flight during a sunrise over Jacksonville Beach.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A large ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the region for much of the day Monday before a weak front begins to push south.

Conditions will remain mostly dry through Monday afternoon, with near-record warmth again. Expect afternoon highs to reach the mid to upper 80s by 3 p.m.

Beach Forecast: Tons of sunshine, with highs in the mid-80s along the coast. A moderate to low risk of rip currents will be in effect today with surf at 3-4 feet.

Pollen Forecast: Continued heat and dry weather will cause pollen counts to remain very high throughout the week. Thanks to some rain, we could see a slight dip by Wednesday into the moderate category.

Our next front will reach northern Florida late this afternoon, increasing clouds across far northern portions of the area. Shower activity is not expected to ramp up until later in the day Tuesday.

Transition into a cooler weather pattern begins Tuesday. By the afternoon, few showers will begin to pop up across Central Florida and linger through late Wednesday. With the addition of more clouds and rain, temperatures will begin the downward trend into the low 80s.

Once the front clears by Thursday, expect clear skies and highs back to near normal in the mid-70s.