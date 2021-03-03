Cold front may bring rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A stationary front will drape across Central Florida on Tuesday night.

Several outflow boundaries are bouncing around and still producing some light showers into the night.

Most of the rain will be to the east and southeast of Orlando.

Rain chances are projected at 30% and the percentage keeps dropping.

It will be quiet overnight in Central Florida.

A low in the Gulf of Mexico will move to the northeast around 5 a.m. Wednesday and will drag a cold front to Central Florida.

This front will produce showers for about five hours as it marches through.

The high in Central Florida will hit 77 degrees and will drop quickly into the afternoon.

The weather should be fantastic on Thursday and Friday during the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Temperatures are expected to hit the upper 70s.

Temperatures usually hit 76 degrees around this time of year.

There may be some problems on Saturday.

Rain chances will jump to 70% on Saturday afternoon.

Some of the showers may become Thunderstorms and could be heavy. The Invitational could have trouble getting the round in, the bulk of the rain will be over by early Saturday night.

The sky will be clear on Sunday. Sunshine will return and the high will be a cool 70 degrees. Sunday will be a great day for golf.