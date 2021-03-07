Hold on to your hat! Staying windy and cool, quick shot of cold air for Monday morning

ORLANDO, Fla. – A few clouds will linger along the coast and south of Orlando for the first couple of hours of Sunday, but sunshine will return for all of Central Florida by the afternoon. The sunshine will be deceptive, however, as it will stay cool and windy.

Highs Sunday

Highs Sunday top out in the upper 60s. Winds will be on the order of 15-25 mph with gusts of 25 mph inland and 30 mph along the coast.

Wind gusts Sunday

Temperatures will be off to a cold start Monday with inland areas waking up in the low-to-mid 40s.

A few 30s will be possible well to the northwest of I-4. Areas right along the coast will remain in the 50s due to the relatively warmer ocean water. The gusty winds Monday morning will help it to feel a few degrees colder than what your thermometer may read.

Temperatures gradually warm back up into the mid 70s by the middle of the week. The 80s return Thursday and stay with us for the upcoming weekend.