Hello, 80s. Oh, you plan to stay a while?

Sunrise over the Daytona Beach pier on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect temperatures to be a couple degrees above the average for the next couple of days in Central Florida.

We will have highs near 80 degrees on Thursday and Friday, with mid-80s over the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s from early Friday into next week.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 77. The record high is 91, set in 1918.

[TRENDING: Will coronavirus ever go away? | Fla. park now a ‘manatee graveyard’ | Will you get stimulus check and if so, when?]

Ad

The next chance of rain in Central Florida will be Tuesday, at 20%.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 2.41 inches in 2021.

By the way, don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.