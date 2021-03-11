56ºF

Hello, 80s. Oh, you plan to stay a while?

Orlando to reach mid-80s over the weekend

Troy Bridges
, Meteorologist

Sunrise over the Daytona Beach pier on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect temperatures to be a couple degrees above the average for the next couple of days in Central Florida.

We will have highs near 80 degrees on Thursday and Friday, with mid-80s over the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s from early Friday into next week.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 77. The record high is 91, set in 1918.

The next chance of rain in Central Florida will be Tuesday, at 20%.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 2.41 inches in 2021.

By the way, don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

