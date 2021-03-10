Do your thing, Florida: Abundant sunshine reigns in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is in for another warm afternoon -- with no rain -- Wednesday across Central Florida.

Also, it will not be as windy as it’s been over the past few days.

Expect highs in Orlando close to 80 degrees for most of Central Florida. The average high on this date is 77. The record high is 90, set in 1918.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Highs will reach the low 80s on Thursday and Friday.

The weekend will see highs in the mid-80s, with no chance of rain.

Don’t forget to set the clock ahead one hour before bed on Saturday night as we transition into daylight saving time.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 2.30 inches in 2021.