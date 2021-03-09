Beautiful forecast for SpaceX’s launch attempt tonight

In early 2021 SpaceX began allowing more orders of the Starlink internet kits. The screenshot shows the order form from Starlink.com.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A windy day will yield to a calm evening across the Space Coast Tuesday night in time for SpaceX to launch yet another batch of Starlink satellites.

The forecasters with the Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron are giving a 90% chance of favorable liftoff conditions for the 9:58 p.m. launch window.

The strong breeze will slowly diminish throughout Tuesday dropping off after sunset, according to the launch forecast. The primary concerns come launch time will be liftoff winds and cloud cover. It should be a nice night to watch the launch in Florida with temperatures in the mid-60s Tuesday evening.

If the liftoff is delayed 24 hours, Wednesday conditions look much the same but drop to 80% favorable.

A Falcon 9 is set to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station launchpad 40 sending about 60 more internet satellites as part of SpaceX’s Starlink constellation which now exceeds 1,200 spacecrafts in low-Earth orbit.

This launch will mark the 21st dedicated to delivering Starlink satellites but SpaceX has also sent up Starlinks on other ride-sharing rockets. The last Starlink launch happened March 4.

In the past month, Elon Musk’s company has begun expanding the internet service provided with the global satellite network and is accepting orders in Central Florida for the dishes required to get the sought after WiFi.

During the last Starlink launch, SpaceX engineers said they now have more than 10,000 customers, a number that will need to grow substantially if SpaceX wants to make ends meet with this internet service venture and fund its other endeavors including the Starship spaceship under development in Texas.

As always, weather and other factors can lead to a launch delay. Check back for updates ahead of liftoff.

