Increased fire danger expected across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It has been dry across a large chunk of Central Florida lately. The rainfall deficit for the year has once again increased to more than 3 inches across most of the region.
The dry vegetation combined with low relative humidities will create an enhanced fire risk Thursday. When there is a large separation between the air temperature and dew point, the relative humidity is low. Highs Thursday will close in on 90 degrees with dew point temperatures in the 60s.
Strong winds, at times gusting close to 40 mph out of the southwest, will rapidly spread any fire that ignites Thursday.
Rain and storm chances return later Thursday evening.