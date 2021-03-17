Increased fire danger expected across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It has been dry across a large chunk of Central Florida lately. The rainfall deficit for the year has once again increased to more than 3 inches across most of the region.

Rainfall update since January

The dry vegetation combined with low relative humidities will create an enhanced fire risk Thursday. When there is a large separation between the air temperature and dew point, the relative humidity is low. Highs Thursday will close in on 90 degrees with dew point temperatures in the 60s.

Relative humidity

Strong winds, at times gusting close to 40 mph out of the southwest, will rapidly spread any fire that ignites Thursday.

Wind gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible Thursday

Rain and storm chances return later Thursday evening.