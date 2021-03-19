Spring arrives Saturday: Cool!

FireDude04 shared this photo of seagulls taking flight during a sunrise over Jacksonville Beach.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect a much cooler day on Friday behind a front that brought a few showers to Central Florida Thursday night.

We will be dry across-the-board through the weekend and most of next week.

Expect a high of 76 in Orlando on Friday after warming near 90 the last couple of days. The average high in Orlando on this date is 78. The record high is 93, set in 1921.

For the first day of spring on Saturday, expect a high of 70.

Sunday’s high will be 74.

Overnight lows over the weekend will be in the low 50s.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 3.41 inches in 2021.