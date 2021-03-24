Here’s when to see the full Worm Moon

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get your cameras ready! March’s full moon will shine bright in the evening sky Sunday.

The moon will officially be full at 2:50 p.m. but won’t be visible until after sunset Sunday. Look east and you will find the bright Worm Moon rising over the horizon just before 8 p.m.

Full worm moon rises Sunday

March’s full moon is referred to as the Worm Moon because earthworms begin to appear as the soil warms in spring.

March’s full moon is also the Paschal Full Moon in 2021, the first full moon after the Spring Equinox. This full moon determines the date of Easter, this year, Sunday, April 4.

April’s full moon is also a supermoon meaning the moon is full while also in perigee or closest approach to Earth. The moon will be even closer to earth this time around when compared to the moon in March.

A moon is considered super when it’s within 90% of perigee, which is how there can be multiple supermoons in a year.

During a supermoon, the moon is about 14% larger and 30% brighter than a normal full moon.

Ad

There is no set definition as to how close the moon must be to be considered super and therefore some also consider March’s full moon super.

No matter what you consider, the moon will shine bright in the evening sky Sunday and possibly look even brighter next month.